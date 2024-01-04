Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.

Spokeswoman Audrey Roy-Cloutier confirmed the 18-year-old woman appeared in court in Montreal on Wednesday and was charged with breaking and entering and abduction.

The child had been reported missing Tuesday morning from her maternal grandparents’ home in Montreal’s Lachine district.

Police arrested the mother after the pair were found safe just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in an unspecified location in northwestern Montreal.

Roy-Cloutier says the prosecution is objecting to the release of the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

The case is expected to return to court on Thursday.