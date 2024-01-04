Saskatoon Light and Power offers rebate in light of SaskPower carbon charge changes

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Light and Power is offering a one-time rebate in response to the Saskatchewan government announcing that SaskPower would stop collecting the carbon charge on electric home heating.

SL&P said its rates are usually set to match SaskPower, so the company will be offering equivalent electric heat relief for customers using electric heat as their primary home heating source.

The city said SaskPower will reimburse the relief to offset the cost of providing the rebate to customers and said this will be cost-neutral for SL&P.

“We estimate there are approximately 2,000 SL&P customers in Saskatoon who use electric heat as their primary home heating source,” says Mike Voth, director of corporate revenue.

“The majority of Saskatchewan residents will not qualify for this one-time rebate; about 85 per cent use natural gas heating as the primary source of heat for their home. Corporate Revenue Customer Service will work with customers who contact us to determine if they are eligible.”

Residents can find out if they are eligible for the rebate and apply on the city’s website.

“Heating is estimated to account for up to 60 per cent of power consumed during the winter months for those customers who use electric heat as their primary heating source for their homes. The SL&P one-time rebate aligns with the relief offered by SaskPower,” Voth adds.