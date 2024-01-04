Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Light and Power offers rebate in light of SaskPower carbon charge changes

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 8:37 am
Power out in three Saskatoon neighbourhoods Thursday morning due to equipment failure. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Light and Power will be offering a rebate after SaskPower stopped collecting the carbon charge on electric home heating. Files / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Light and Power is offering a one-time rebate in response to the Saskatchewan government announcing that SaskPower would stop collecting the carbon charge on electric home heating.

SL&P said its rates are usually set to match SaskPower, so the company will be offering equivalent electric heat relief for customers using electric heat as their primary home heating source.

Click to play video: 'Federal government’s clean energy goal timeline ‘unachievable’, SaskEnergy minster says'
Federal government’s clean energy goal timeline ‘unachievable’, SaskEnergy minster says

The city said SaskPower will reimburse the relief to offset the cost of providing the rebate to customers and said this will be cost-neutral for SL&P.

Story continues below advertisement

“We estimate there are approximately 2,000 SL&P customers in Saskatoon who use electric heat as their primary home heating source,” says Mike Voth, director of corporate revenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The majority of Saskatchewan residents will not qualify for this one-time rebate; about 85 per cent use natural gas heating as the primary source of heat for their home. Corporate Revenue Customer Service will work with customers who contact us to determine if they are eligible.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'SaskPower lost $172 million: Crown annual reports'
SaskPower lost $172 million: Crown annual reports

Residents can find out if they are eligible for the rebate and apply on the city’s website.

“Heating is estimated to account for up to 60 per cent of power consumed during the winter months for those customers who use electric heat as their primary heating source for their homes. The SL&P one-time rebate aligns with the relief offered by SaskPower,” Voth adds.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices