Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Deficiencies’: B.C. truckers group calls for safety review on overpass strikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Does B.C. truck slamming into overpass point to bigger issue?'
Does B.C. truck slamming into overpass point to bigger issue?
A B.C. trucking company has had its entire fleet pulled off the roads, after yet another one of its trucks slammed into a metro Vancouver overpass. It comes just two weeks after the province's government announced new penalties aimed at preventing these types of crashes. As Neetu Garcha reports, it's not the only part of the country where these dangerous crashes are known to occur — potentially pointing to a bigger issue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After more than 30 overpass strikes by commercial trucks in B.C. in the past two years, a trucking group is urging the transportation minister to conduct a wide-ranging safety review of the provincial supply chain.

The United Truckers Association says in a statement that recent overpass strikes have brought to light “deficiencies” in road safety for commercial vehicles.

New training and protocols must be applied equally across all parties, including cargo shippers and B.C.’s importers and exporters, according to association spokesman Gagan Singh.

“For reforms to have a lasting impact, the B.C. government’s efforts to tighten up the Commercial Transport and Motor Vehicle Acts must be far-reaching and not simply focus on commercial truck companies and operators,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Suspended B.C. trucking company denies suggestions its trucks are still on the road'
Suspended B.C. trucking company denies suggestions its trucks are still on the road

The Transportation Ministry grounded the 65-truck fleet of Chohan Freight Forwarders last week after freight on one of its vehicles hit an overpass in Lower Mainland — the company’s sixth infrastructure strike within two years.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the ministry says Chohan also operates a separate company in Alberta, and while carriers from one province may operate in another jurisdiction, it is communicating with regulators in that province who are aware of the suspension in B.C.

Trending Now

The clearances for commercial vehicle load heights vary between Canada and different American states by as much as 12 inches. These differences and their impact on trucks that regularly cross the B.C.-U.S. border, must be factored into any overhaul by the province.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Singh says his group is “imploring” Transport Minister Rob Fleming to understand that all parties in the supply chain must be held accountable to improve road safety.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices