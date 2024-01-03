Menu

Economy

Suncor reports production in fourth quarter, second highest in company’s history

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 11:20 am
Suncor Energy Inc. says upstream production in the fourth quarter was 808,000 barrels per day, the second highest quarter in the company's history. The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Suncor Energy Inc. says its upstream production in the fourth quarter was 808,000 barrels per day, the second highest quarter in the company’s history.

The Calgary-based company says the performance for the last three months of the year resulted in annual average upstream production of 746,000 bbls/d for 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Suncor says net synthetic crude oil production was 476,000 bbls/d and net non-upgraded bitumen production was 282,000 bbls/d resulting in total oilsands production of 758,000 bbls/d for the quarter.

Total production from its exploration and production operations was 50,000 bbls/d in the fourth quarter including production from the ramp up at Terra Nova.

Suncor says its downstream operations posted average refining utilization of 97 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter financial and operating results on Feb. 21.

