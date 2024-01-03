Menu

Canada

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for large section of Southern Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 8:57 am
Ice hangs from the light bulbs and wooden beams of a restaurant's outdoor patio as freezing rain falls in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Ice hangs from the light bulbs and wooden beams of a restaurant's outdoor patio as freezing rain falls in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for a large portion of southern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

The agency issued the warning for an area that stretches from Barrie and Wiarton in the north to London and Sarnia in the south.

It also includes Kitchener, Guelph and Caledon as well as the counties of Huron, Perth, Grey, Bruce, Oxford, Brant and Middlesex.

The advisory warns the freezing drizzle is expected in the area throughout the morning with the potential for roads, sidewalks and other surfaces to get icy.

Trending Now

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice and cautions drivers to maintain a safe speed and to keep a watchful eye out for others who are travelling ahead of them.

