Freezing drizzle advisory issued for large section of Southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for a large portion of southern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

The agency issued the warning for an area that stretches from Barrie and Wiarton in the north to London and Sarnia in the south.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It also includes Kitchener, Guelph and Caledon as well as the counties of Huron, Perth, Grey, Bruce, Oxford, Brant and Middlesex.

The advisory warns the freezing drizzle is expected in the area throughout the morning with the potential for roads, sidewalks and other surfaces to get icy.

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice and cautions drivers to maintain a safe speed and to keep a watchful eye out for others who are travelling ahead of them.