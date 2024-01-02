New year ushers in new fees for Calgary transit, rec centres

Send this page to someone via email

The ball dropped in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, but prices did not do the same in Calgary.

Calgarians can expect to pay more fees this year when it comes to transit and city recreation facilities.

Depending on what fare type you buy, the increase for transit riders runs anywhere from five cents to $10. A single adult ride will cost 10 cents more per ride. Riders were given some relief in 2023 when city council voted in favour of a transit fare freeze, but that has now thawed.

Calgary Transit costs are going up in 2024.

That’s not the only fee increase to consider.

If you plan on using a city-operated gym, skating rink, swimming pool or leisure centre, prices have gone up. There are three different types of monthly pass options for Calgarians: rec pass plus (which includes access to all leisure centres), rec pass and child pass plus.

For the basic adult rec pass, the monthly cost is $55.15, which is close to a three per cent increase from 2023. Seniors will be paying six per cent more, while youth costs are up 2.5 per cent.

Breakdown of the cost difference for a Calgary Rec Pass from 2023 to 2024.

Michele Liang from Money Mentors said it is important to set a budget and see what other habits may require some flexibility when it comes to affordability.

“Money is such a big part of our lives,” said Liang. “With the rising prices in transit and all of these everyday pieces, what we hear our clients come in and talk about is understanding where is my money going?”

She says making a list of your wants and needs can help you clarify where you can save money in other areas of your life to offset fee increases.