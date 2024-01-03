Menu

Canada

N.S. family moves into new home with same ‘blueprint’ following destructive wildfire

By Heidi Petracek Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 7:08 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for transparency in Nova Scotia wildfire probe amid ‘rumours and heresay’'
Calls for transparency in Nova Scotia wildfire probe amid ‘rumours and heresay’
Nova Scotians who lost their homes in the 2023 wildfires are working towards rebuilding their futures, but they don't have many answers on what caused the disaster. As Heidi Petracek explains, recent revelations are igniting calls for officials to be more forthcoming with information.
More than seven months after a wildfire tore through parts of Nova Scotia, many are still working to rebuild their futures.

The destructive blaze forced thousands to flee and caused millions of dollars in damages.

Hammonds Plains, N.S., resident Gregg White was away in Newfoundland when the blaze broke out on May 28, 2023. His wife fled their home with just 20 minutes’ notice.

“By the time she had left the smoke was pouring over the back of the shed, she couldn’t breathe going out to her vehicle,” he said.

Their home of 25 years was destroyed.

Click to play video: 'A look at the damage from Halifax-area wildfire'
A look at the damage from Halifax-area wildfire

White said he filed his insurance claim as soon as he learned his home was gone. On Wednesday, they finally moved into their new house on the same lot.

“The blueprint is the same, the layout is the same, it’s the same size, it was exactly how it was laid out before, intentionally,” he said.

“I always equate it, when friends ask, to it’s like eating an elephant. How do you eat an elephant? It’s one bite at a time.”

Scott Sim, the COO of Marchand Homes, which built his house and 29 other rebuilds, said the biggest challenge was finding workers for the projects.

“We built it in about four and a half months, which is good for us,” Sim said.

“Everybody wants to start their homes today but there’s not enough subtrades available, but we’re doing what we can.”

He said he hopes all the rebuilds will be finished in the next 10 months.

Click to play video: 'RCMP closes investigation into Halifax wildfires, no criminal charges laid'
RCMP closes investigation into Halifax wildfires, no criminal charges laid
