N.S. family moves into new home with same ‘blueprint’ following destructive wildfire

More than seven months after a wildfire tore through parts of Nova Scotia, many are still working to rebuild their futures.

The destructive blaze forced thousands to flee and caused millions of dollars in damages.

Hammonds Plains, N.S., resident Gregg White was away in Newfoundland when the blaze broke out on May 28, 2023. His wife fled their home with just 20 minutes’ notice.

“By the time she had left the smoke was pouring over the back of the shed, she couldn’t breathe going out to her vehicle,” he said.

Their home of 25 years was destroyed.

White said he filed his insurance claim as soon as he learned his home was gone. On Wednesday, they finally moved into their new house on the same lot.

“The blueprint is the same, the layout is the same, it’s the same size, it was exactly how it was laid out before, intentionally,” he said.

“I always equate it, when friends ask, to it’s like eating an elephant. How do you eat an elephant? It’s one bite at a time.”

Scott Sim, the COO of Marchand Homes, which built his house and 29 other rebuilds, said the biggest challenge was finding workers for the projects.

“We built it in about four and a half months, which is good for us,” Sim said.

“Everybody wants to start their homes today but there’s not enough subtrades available, but we’re doing what we can.”

He said he hopes all the rebuilds will be finished in the next 10 months.