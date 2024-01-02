IIU investigating hit and run involving off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating after being notified of a hit and run involving an off-duty RCMP officer.

The IIU was notified of the incident by the RCMP on Dec. 30, 2023. According to officials, the RCMP received a call regarding a hit and run that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Nelson House.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was found to be an off-duty RCMP officer from another Manitoba detachment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-677-6060.