Crime

IIU investigating hit and run involving off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:32 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating an incident of a hit and run that it says involved an off-duty RCMP officer on Dec. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating an incident of a hit and run that it says involved an off-duty RCMP officer on Dec. 30, 2023. Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating after being notified of a hit and run involving an off-duty RCMP officer.

The IIU was notified of the incident by the RCMP on Dec. 30, 2023. According to officials, the RCMP received a call regarding a hit and run that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Nelson House.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was found to be an off-duty RCMP officer from another Manitoba detachment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-677-6060.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

