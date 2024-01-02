Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest one in connection with stolen vehicle, collision in Manitoba

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:25 pm
A Manitoba RCMP vehicle was struck after a suspect attempted to fly a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2023, say police. View image in full screen
A Manitoba RCMP vehicle was struck after a suspect attempted to fly a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2023, say police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody after a traffic stop in Manitoba turned into a collision between the suspect’s vehicle and a RCMP vehicle.

Officers with the Steinbach RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 52, in the community of Mitchell, on Dec. 29, 2023. Police said the call came in at approximately 11:55 p.m.

Despite making patrols, the vehicle could not be located, according to police. A second call was received at approximately 1:05 a.m. stating that the vehicle was on Road 19N, in the RM of De Salaberry. Along with officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys branch, RCMP officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and collided head-on with a marked police vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Grunthal, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded rifle, an imitation handgun, and prescription drugs.

Trending Now

The officer involved in the collision was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Steinbach, Man. RCMP investigate fatal Highway 52 crash'
Steinbach, Man. RCMP investigate fatal Highway 52 crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices