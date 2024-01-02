RCMP arrest one in connection with stolen vehicle, collision in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after a traffic stop in Manitoba turned into a collision between the suspect’s vehicle and a RCMP vehicle.

Officers with the Steinbach RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 52, in the community of Mitchell, on Dec. 29, 2023. Police said the call came in at approximately 11:55 p.m.

Despite making patrols, the vehicle could not be located, according to police. A second call was received at approximately 1:05 a.m. stating that the vehicle was on Road 19N, in the RM of De Salaberry. Along with officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys branch, RCMP officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and collided head-on with a marked police vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Grunthal, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded rifle, an imitation handgun, and prescription drugs.

The officer involved in the collision was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.