Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Economy

Construction begins in east end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 2, 2024 8:56 am
Underground conduit and fibre optic cable installation begins on Tuesday along the south side of York Road. Depending on the weather, work is expected to wrap up in mid-February.
Underground conduit and fibre optic cable installation begins on Tuesday along the south side of York Road. Depending on the weather, work is expected to wrap up in mid-February. City of Guelph
Beginning on Jan. 2, a section in the city’s east end will be closed for the next seven weeks due to construction.

The city of Guelph said crews will be installing an underground conduit and fibre optic cable along the south side of York Road, from Watson Parkway to Industrial Street.

In a post on the city’s website, it said there will be no lane reductions, plus businesses in the area will be open.

In addition, regular service of Guelph Transit’s route 4 will continue during roadwork and no other routes will be impacted.

Work is expected to wrap up by mid-February, weather permitting.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

