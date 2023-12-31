Menu

Health

Toronto opening warming centres as temperatures drop

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 1:09 pm
The City of Toronto is opening several warming centres Sunday night as temperatures take a dive. Toronto City Hall is pictured in Toronto, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto is opening several warming centres Sunday night as temperatures take a dive. Toronto City Hall is pictured in Toronto, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press
With temperatures expected to turn more winter-like overnight, the City of Toronto is opening several warming centres, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Representatives from the city’s shelter, support and housing administration (SSHA) say the centres open when temperatures drop below – 5 C or Environment Canada issues specific weather warnings.

Sunday night’s forecast calls for temperatures feeling like – 10 C with possible snow accumulation.

While homelessness has been declared a public health emergency in Toronto, plans to create 24/7 shelters year-round have been disputed by city council.

According to the city’s website, there are three 24-hour respite sites currently open for use.

The city says the warming shelters opening Sunday are available to anyone experiencing home insecurity and walk-ins are welcome.

Each facility has fewer than 60 spaces available.

City of Toronto on X: “#CityOfTO Warming Centres will open today at 5 pm. Spaces are available by walk in: 📍 75 Elizabeth St (60 spaces) 📍 15 Olive Ave, North York (46 spaces) 📍 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd (48 spaces) 📍 136 Spadina Rd. (23 spaces) For more services: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl https://t.co/apY0Bk6VIz” / X (twitter.com)

