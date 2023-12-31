Toronto opening warming centres as temperatures drop

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures expected to turn more winter-like overnight, the City of Toronto is opening several warming centres, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Representatives from the city’s shelter, support and housing administration (SSHA) say the centres open when temperatures drop below – 5 C or Environment Canada issues specific weather warnings.

Sunday night’s forecast calls for temperatures feeling like – 10 C with possible snow accumulation.

While homelessness has been declared a public health emergency in Toronto, plans to create 24/7 shelters year-round have been disputed by city council.

According to the city’s website, there are three 24-hour respite sites currently open for use.

The city says the warming shelters opening Sunday are available to anyone experiencing home insecurity and walk-ins are welcome.

Each facility has fewer than 60 spaces available.

City of Toronto on X: “#CityOfTO Warming Centres will open today at 5 pm. Spaces are available by walk in: 📍 75 Elizabeth St (60 spaces) 📍 15 Olive Ave, North York (46 spaces) 📍 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd (48 spaces) 📍 136 Spadina Rd. (23 spaces) For more services: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl https://t.co/apY0Bk6VIz” / X (twitter.com)