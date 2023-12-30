Saskatoon Mom reminds residents to plan a safe ride home

Send this page to someone via email

One Saskatoon mom is reminding those with New Years plans to think ahead and arrange for a safe ride.

“If you don’t take your vehicle with you, if you’re planning to have a few drinks, you have to find that ride home and there’s so many options at this time of year,” said Bonny Stevenson, mother to Quinn.

A decade ago, Quin, 17-years-old, died in an accident caused by drunk driver.

Now, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Saskstoon president, Stevenson is encouraging people to be responsible on their nights out.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Uber, ride shares, first choice designated drivers, there’s lots of cab companies,” she said.

Thanks to a partnership between the major cities in the province and SGI, there’s also a free bus service in Saskatoon, Regina and Moosejaw that residents can take.

Story continues below advertisement

“We aren’t telling anybody how to celebrate, but we are telling people that it is important to get home safely,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

Mcmurchy said law enforcement will be holding check stops and other impaired driving enforcement throughout the province.

“We know that impaired driving is still the leading cause of fatal collisions on our roads. Fortunately, people tend to be pretty well behaved around new years and the holiday season in general,” McMurchy said.

According to SGI, last month there were 422 impaired driving offences reported in Saskatchewan.

Stevenson encourages those hosting parties to be willing to share that responsibility as well.

“A great thing for a host to have at a party, is some non-alcoholic options,” she said, adding that they allow guests to enjoy a “fun beverage and still be that designated driver.”