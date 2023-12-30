Menu

Canada

Quebec nurses union says negotiations with provincial government still deadlocked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2023 2:49 pm
A labour group representing 80,000 Quebec nurses and other health care workers says its negotiations with the provincial government are still deadlocked heading into the new year.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec was one of several public sector unions that carried out strikes in the last two months amid tense talks with the province.

All other unions announced tentative deals for new collective agreements this week, making the nurses union the only group still without a breakthrough in negotiations.

The union says there are still significant disagreements at the bargaining table and issues related to workload, overtime and compensation for evening, night and weekend work remain unresolved.

The union says it will limit its comments in the media until Jan. 15 so as not to stifle negotiations.

It also says it will not hold any more strike days until then.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

