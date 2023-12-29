SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Blue Jays agree to terms with Kiner-Falefa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2023 11:30 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a two-year contract worth US$15 million, the team said Friday.

Kiner-Falefa hit .242 with six homers and 37 runs batted in over 115 games last season for the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old native of Honolulu, Hawaii., made his big-league debut in 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

Kiner-Falefa has played every position except first base over his six-year career.

He won a Gold Glove award at third base with the Rangers in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

