Man wanted in connection with bank robberies in Manitoba arrested by RCMP

A man wanted in connection with two separate incidents involving bank robberies in Manitoba has been arrested by the RCMP.
A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation, according to police.
On Dec. 27, officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a bank robbery on Main Street in the town of Grunthal. An investigation found that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money whilst making threats to employees, and fled in a vehicle.
On Dec. 28, Steinbach RCMP were called to an attempted bank robbery on Main Street.
The suspect now faces two counts of robbery. Police said he has connections to Winnipeg.
