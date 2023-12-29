Menu

Crime

Man wanted in connection with bank robberies in Manitoba arrested by RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 12:08 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP
A man wanted in connection with two separate incidents involving bank robberies in Manitoba has been arrested by the RCMP.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation, according to police.

On Dec. 27, officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a bank robbery on Main Street in the town of Grunthal. An investigation found that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money whilst making threats to employees, and fled in a vehicle.

On Dec. 28, Steinbach RCMP were called to an attempted bank robbery on Main Street.

The suspect now faces two counts of robbery. Police said he has connections to Winnipeg.

