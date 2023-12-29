Off-duty police officer aids in the arrest of two individuals in Tache, Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested and face numerous charges after being restrained by an off-duty Winnipeg Police Service officer.

Steinbach RCMP were called to a shed in the RM of Tache on Dec. 23, at 7:45 p.m. Police said a man driving a suspicious vehicle had entered the property in the Manitoba community.

An investigation later found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Winnipeg, and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of what police said was stolen property, including a stolen sawed-off shotgun.

At the residence, an off-duty officer confronted the suspect and restrained him until RCMP officers arrived, according to police. A search of the suspect yielded a knife in his possession. The 32-year-old man from Ste. Anne was arrested, along with a 36-year-old woman located in the vehicle.

The two face multiple charges including the possession of a prohibited firearm, breaking and entering, theft, and possession of stolen property.

