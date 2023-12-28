Four arrested following investigation by Winnipeg police into break-and-enter, thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in custody following an investigation by Winnipeg police into several incidents of break-and-enter and theft.

Earlier this month, the Winnipeg Police Service received reports of such incidents from across the city and the Headingley municipality. An investigation found that four suspects were involved in approximately 30 incidents, which included targeting businesses and property theft ranging from vehicles and tires to cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronics.

According to police, the stolen property was stored at various residences linked to the suspects with some property being advertised for sale on social media.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 14 after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Stella Avenue. A 36-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 15 after police engaged him in a foot pursuit by the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue. A search of the suspect, police said, yielded over two grams of crystal meth and numerous prescription pills.

A 28-year-old was arrested on Dec. 23 after police executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Smithfield Avenue only days early. He was located at a residence in the 300 block of Stella Avenue. A search of the Smithfield residence led to the seizure of stolen property and a hunting rifle.

A large quantity of the stolen property was recovered, valuing at an approximate $582,000. The total value of stolen property is estimated to be over $1.2 million. The property recovered include: eight vehicles, 10 vehicle rims, tobacco products, North Face/Helly Hanson/Kombi clothing, tools, generators, and ACs, collectibles, electronics, a snowmobile, a commercial truck box and camcorders.

All four suspects are said to be known to one another. They face several charges including break and enter, theft, and the possession of property obtained by crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.