Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10 people rescued from plane crash site in remote area of Northwest Territories

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2023 3:51 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The military says a rescue is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.

David Lavellee, a spokesman with 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian Norad Region Headquarters, says everyone has been extracted from the crash site and taken to the nearby Diavik diamond mine.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton started a search-and-rescue operation Wednesday after an Air Tindi Otter aircraft landed about 16 kilometres southeast of the mine.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft flew from Winnipeg and arrived in the area Wednesday evening.

Three search-and-rescue technicians, who are highly trained first response and survival experts, parachuted to the site with supplies and equipment.

The president of Air Tindi, Chris Reynolds, says three helicopters were sent this morning to pick up the people at the scene and they were to be transported to Yellowknife.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New software tracks planes in real time worldwide'
New software tracks planes in real time worldwide
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices