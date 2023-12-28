10 people rescued from plane crash site in remote area of Northwest Territories

Send this page to someone via email

The military says a rescue is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.

David Lavellee, a spokesman with 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian Norad Region Headquarters, says everyone has been extracted from the crash site and taken to the nearby Diavik diamond mine.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton started a search-and-rescue operation Wednesday after an Air Tindi Otter aircraft landed about 16 kilometres southeast of the mine.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft flew from Winnipeg and arrived in the area Wednesday evening.

Three search-and-rescue technicians, who are highly trained first response and survival experts, parachuted to the site with supplies and equipment.

The president of Air Tindi, Chris Reynolds, says three helicopters were sent this morning to pick up the people at the scene and they were to be transported to Yellowknife.

