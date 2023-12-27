ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ Gabriel Vilardi on a run like never before following blockbuster trade

Heading into the holidays, it was quite a run the Winnipeg Jets put together, including one of their newest players in Gabriel Vilardi. The former Los Angeles Kings first-rounder is currently enjoying a period in his career like no other to date — a jumping-off point to a potential career year for him, which started with a visit to a very familiar place.

Ironically, it all started for Vilardi in Los Angeles, the place he began his NHL career and played in for four seasons before an off-season blockbuster trade last June landed him in Winnipeg.

Nobody was quite certain at the time what Vilardi would provide the Jets, but most of us were confident it would include some scoring, a big body presence with a right shot, and a responsible commitment to the defensive side of the game as well.

Don't act like you're not impressed.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/O9utB2lTVU — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 14, 2023

And by all standards, it’s been a brief introduction, but one that has shown tremendous promise, starting with that four-point night in L.A. earlier this month — a comeback victory, no less, for Winnipeg in a game where Vilardi and his linemates absolutely dominated.

For his part, the Kingston, Ont., product had three primary assists that night – including one for the game-winning goal — which went along with a goal himself, which has since turned into five consecutive games with a goal and 12 points for the 24-year-old.

It's that GABRIEL VILARDI! SO HOT RIGHT NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/Efv2gijnAm — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 14, 2023

Without a doubt, it was Vilardi’s official arrival to Winnipeg and a poignant moment. In his post-game response to what was a special – but emotional – return to L.A., Vilardi was blunt and revealing.

To paraphrase, he indicated to reporters that the outcome was indeed satisfying but the hurt of being traded was still raw, as he finished his availability by saying: “They didn’t want me.”

That statement was a two-pronged message, initially to the Kings for discarding him and to the Jets for providing a new and exciting landing zone in his career — and one rife with potential, as both his goal and point production thus far are each on a career-high pace.

Yes, it was only two weeks ago that Vilardi enjoyed one of his finest nights in the National Hockey League – and potentially one of many more to come as a Winnipeg Jet – and wouldn’t you know, it happened in a place where it all started for him — in Los Angeles, ironically.