Township asking Puslinch residents for input on its 2024 budget

The Township of Puslinch is inviting the public for feedback on its proposed 2024 budget.

In a news release, the township said it values the feedback of its citizens and wants to encourage the public to share their thoughts on important annual projects such as budgets.

There is a survey that people can find at EngagePuslinch.ca.

“The completion of surveys such as the 2024 Proposed Budget Survey helps to provide guidance to Council as to what residents prefer when it comes to setting the annual budget for the year in order to maintain or improve services,” Mayor James Seeley said in a statement.

The township also highlighted how residential tax dollars were split between the township, the County of Wellington and the school board.

It says 18 per cent of every dollar goes to the township, while the county collects 66 per cent.

People have until noon on Jan. 31, 2024 to complete the survey.

There is also a public information meeting on the budget that will take place on Jan. 17.