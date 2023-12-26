Menu

Canada

13-year-old boy dies after Christmas Eve crash involving off-road vehicle: Quebec provincial police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 5:40 pm
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Dec. 26
Quebec provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after his off-road vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on Christmas Eve.

Police say the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m., when emergency services responded to a collision in a rural area of Coaticook, Que., roughly 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eve Brochu-Joubert says it looks like the off-road vehicle deviated from its lane and collided with the truck, which was approaching from the opposite direction.

Brochu-Joubert says the boy suffered significant injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were not physically injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

