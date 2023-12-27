Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

5 homes under construction burn to the ground on Christmas morning in Bath, Ont.

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 9:00 am
Click to play video: '5 homes under construction burn to the ground on Christmas morning in Bath, Ont.'
5 homes under construction burn to the ground on Christmas morning in Bath, Ont.
It was a Christmas morning to forget for some residents on Gildersleeve Boulevard in Bath, Ont., where five homes under construction were destroyed and another eight were damaged by an early morning fire. Global's Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a Christmas morning to forget for some residents on Gildersleeve Boulevard in Bath, Ont., like Jon Mayne.

“We all woke up to the smell of smoke and feeling hot, it was almost like a summer’s day”

Firefighters say at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, they were called to the area. Crews arrived to find five separate houses on fire. All five buildings were destroyed and another eight were damaged. According to Mayne, if not for the efforts of one of his neighbours, things could have been so much worse.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It was because of a volunteer firefighters German Shepherd that the fire department was notified so quickly.”

The five structures were still under construction, and as such, no families were displaced by the fire. And while a full estimate of the damages is yet to be released, fire chief for loyalist, Fred Stephenson, says it’s looking substantial.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The sale value of the five houses that are destroyed was close to five million dollars.”

He also added that the cause & nature of the fire is yet to be determined.

“We have two investigators from the office of the fire marshal on scene and they’re actively digging through the debris and hopefully we’ll have a cause and origin in a few days.”

An investigation is ongoing.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices