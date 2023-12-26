Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cooking this holiday? How to avoid food poisoning amid salmonella outbreaks

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 4:16 pm
Click to play video: '7th Canadian dies from cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC'
7th Canadian dies from cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
A seventh Canadian has now died from consuming salmonella-tainted cantaloupe, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) has confirmed. The agency says there have been 164 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella in eight provinces linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes so far.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 7th Canadian died from salmonella in the days before many Canadians gathered with family to tuck into typically massive meals.

All the salmonella deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) states, have been linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes. The agency has confirmed 164 cases of salmonella from the brand and fruit so far.

Four million Canadians get food poisoning every year, according to PHAC. Common symptoms include vomiting, stomach pain and nausea. Chef David Wolfman, an instructor at George Brown College, said it’s very common, especially in the busy holiday season.

How to prevent food poisoning

Wolfman said handling food properly is the most important step to prevent food poisoning. And the first component of that, he told Global News, is making sure food stays a safe temperature – between -15 and 60 degrees Celsius (or four and 140 degrees Fahrenheit) for meat, before and after its cooked.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it’s in that danger zone, the bacteria just multiplies quicker,” he said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Wolfman said long lines at the grocery store when buying a holiday turkey, maybe a long drive home or letting a cooked bird sit on the counter for longer than a few hours (beginning when it is removed from the oven) will give bacteria a chance to grow and result in illness. Canada’s health agency says cooked food shouldn’t be on a counter longer than two hours.

More on Canada

Wolfman also stressed you shouldn’t refreeze something you’ve defrosted, unless you’ve cooked it in between. The safest way to defrost frozen meat is in the refrigerator, according to Wolfman and PHAC. The next step, he said, is making sure the meat is properly cooked through.

Trending Now

“I just use a digital thermometer,” the chef with more than four decades’ experience said. “In my opinion, is one of the best things that you can get.” The best way to check if meat is cooked is using the thermometer on the coldest spot. On a turkey, Wolfman said the thermometer should be inserted in between the shoulders – between the wing and breastbone.

“This is where the most amount of bones are and bones take longer to cook than protein,” he said. Otherwise, the best place to check the temperature is in the middle of the meat.

Canada has a list of safe internal temperatures for meat here.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the most common, food-poisoning-causing mistakes he encounters is cross-contamination.

“If I’m handling raw turkey and then I’m turning the faucet on and off, it can get contaminated,” Wolfman said.

He said having separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and cooked meat of each type helps prevent sickness later. PHAC also states different kinds of raw meat should be stored separately.

He told Global News he wears gloves even when making meatloaf and washes his hands before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices