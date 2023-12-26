Okanagan weather: Possible snow this week, but temperatures still above normal

See more sharing options

The Okanagan may see some snowfall this week.

However, that’s may, as it isn’t guaranteed. And even if it does snow, it won’t last for long.

Environment Canada is projecting cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of possible flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday, with daylight temperatures above freezing, in the 1 C and 2 C range.

Overnight temperatures will be around -2 and -3 C, with Wednesday night also featuring a 40 per cent chance of snow.

For Thursday and Friday, the forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies, with cloudy periods at night. The mercury will hover between highs of 2 C and overnight lows of -2 C.

The weekend will be a mixed bag, with Saturday seeing sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day and a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Sunday, which is also the final day of 2023, will see cloudy skies plus a 30 per cent of flurries. That’s also the same forecast for Monday, Jan. 1.

The normal temperatures for the region are generally daytime highs of -2 C and overnight lows of -8 C.

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with 60% chance of snow. High: 2 C. Low: -3 C.

Wednesday: Sunny with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -1 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with overnight clouds and a 30% chance of flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -1 C.

Vernon

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of snow. High: 2 C. Low: -3 C.

Wednesday: Sunny with cloudy periods and a 30-40% chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Kelowna

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with flurries possible during the day. High: 2 C. Low: -3 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of light snow. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Penticton

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 2 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of showers (day) or snow (overnight). High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Osoyoos

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 2 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of showers (day) or snow (overnight). High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.