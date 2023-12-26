How to compost your live Christmas tree

Send this page to someone via email

If you plan on taking down your live Christmas tree before February, consider composting it this year instead of throwing it in the landfill.

The cities of Saskatoon and Regina will chip your tree or turn it into mulch, so it doesn’t take up limited space in landfills.

Live trees can be dropped off at the Saskatoon Material Recovery Centre, Sort & Go at 42 Valley Road near the landfill between December 26 and January 31.

Trees can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week except for New Year’s Day, when the drop off location will be closed.

Christmas trees in Regina can be taken to the Yard Waste Depot just south of the Fleet Street landfill.

You can drop off your trees from Monday to Saturday between Dec. 26 and January 31. The drop off is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Remember to take off all of your ornaments, decorations and plastic bags before dropping off your tree. A reminder from the City of Saskatoon said even small bits of tinsel or plastic can impact the quality of the wood chips.

The city also reminded residents that it won’t be picking up trees from back lanes, street fronts or curbside collection carts.

Only live trees can be composted. Artificial trees have to go to the landfill.