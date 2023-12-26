Menu

Crime

Victoria officer hit with vomit on Christmas Eve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 4:51 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Facebook/Victoria Police Department
VICTORIA – The chief of police in Victoria, B.C., says his officers had a busy Christmas Eve, but the holiday season didn’t exactly bring good tidings of great joy for one officer on a city bus.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak says one officer was hit with a cup of vomit as they attempted to take a passenger off a bus.

Manak’s social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, says another officer had to use a Taser on a man who wouldn’t leave a store.

The chief says his officers also had to arrest a woman in downtown Victoria who was allegedly trying to pop the tires on 20 vehicles.

Manak says the evening wasn’t all bad though after one officer found a Tim Hortons gift card on his car upon returning to his police cruiser after responding to a call downtown.

The chief says it was a silver lining to an otherwise busy Christmas Eve as officers worked to keep the streets safe for Santa’s arrival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023

© 2023 The Canadian Press

