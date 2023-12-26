Victoria officer hit with vomit on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

VICTORIA – The chief of police in Victoria, B.C., says his officers had a busy Christmas Eve, but the holiday season didn’t exactly bring good tidings of great joy for one officer on a city bus.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak says one officer was hit with a cup of vomit as they attempted to take a passenger off a bus.

0:33 Dramatic video shows close call in Victoria of driver swerving his vehicle toward protestor

Manak’s social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, says another officer had to use a Taser on a man who wouldn’t leave a store.

Story continues below advertisement

The chief says his officers also had to arrest a woman in downtown Victoria who was allegedly trying to pop the tires on 20 vehicles.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Manak says the evening wasn’t all bad though after one officer found a Tim Hortons gift card on his car upon returning to his police cruiser after responding to a call downtown.

The chief says it was a silver lining to an otherwise busy Christmas Eve as officers worked to keep the streets safe for Santa’s arrival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023