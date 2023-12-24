Menu

Canada

Montreal police say Christmas Eve basilica fire not arson, investigation shows cause was electrical

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2023 2:00 pm
A man walks by charred construction equipment at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, after a fire at the historic site. Police say arson investigators were at the scene this morning and determined the fire's origin was electrical. View image in full screen
A man walks by charred construction equipment at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, after a fire at the historic site. Police say arson investigators were at the scene this morning and determined the fire's origin was electrical. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal police say an early morning fire on Christmas Eve outside the city’s Notre-Dame Basilica was not intentionally set.

Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says arson investigators were at the scene on Sunday and determined the fire’s origin was electrical.

Police began an investigation after firefighters found what they believed were traces of accelerant.

A construction worker walks through the scene at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, after a fire at the historic site. Police say arson investigators were at the scene this morning and determined the fire’s origin was electrical. View image in full screen
A construction worker walks through the scene at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, after a fire at the historic site. Police say arson investigators were at the scene this morning and determined the fire’s origin was electrical. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Firefighters were called to the historic church in Old Montreal around 2:30 a.m. after a fire began on a construction scaffold being used for renovation work on the building’s exterior.

Police say there was no damage to the building, which is a national historic site.

Christmas masses at the basilica are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

