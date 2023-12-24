Christmas Eve shooting in Regina sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service is asking the pubic for information regarding a shooting that sent one man to hospital early on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Police located a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he is under going treatment. His injuries, are non-life-threatening and the man is in stable condition, police said.

Residents of the area with video surveillance or anyone with information are asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).