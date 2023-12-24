Menu

Canada

Parkinson Rec Centre pool in Kelowna, B.C., to reopen after two months

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 1:45 pm
The Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna, B.C. The pool has reopened ahead of schedule after a boiler failure. View image in full screen
The Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna, B.C. The pool has reopened ahead of schedule after a boiler failure. Google Maps
After a two-month closure, the Parkinson Rec Centre will reopen this week.

The closure was due to unforeseen boiler failures, but heat and domestic hot water at the building has already been restored to the entire facility, according to the City of Kelowna.

“We are so pleased that the boiler repairs were completed faster than our anticipated reopening date in January,” community and neighbourhood services manager Mariko Siggers said.

“Staff have been working diligently over the last couple of months, repairing, testing and preparing the new boilers so that our members and patrons can get back into the pool as soon as possible. A big thank-you to our entire community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The pool at the centre will reopen on Wednesday.

The issues were discovered during routine annual maintenance and affected three of the five boilers that provide heat and hot water to the facility.

All three affected boilers have now been replaced or repaired.

Residents are reminded that holiday hours are in effect at Parkinson Recreation Centre for the following days:

  • 24: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • 25 & 26: Closed
  • December 27, 28 & 29: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • December 30: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • December 31: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • January 1: Closed

 

