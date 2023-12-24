St. Thomas police looking for hit-and-run suspect, 2 on electric scooter injured

See more sharing options

St. Thomas, Ont., police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left two women riding an electric scooter with injuries.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on Talbot Street between First Avenue and Burwell Road.

A car reportedly struck two women on an electric scooter as they used the crosswalk.

The two women were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, a dark grey Jeep, fled west on Talbot Street before turning north onto First Avenue.

Anyone with information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.