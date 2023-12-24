Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba minister and top doctor urge vaccinations as stress builds at hospitals

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2023 12:53 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin said it's not too late to get vaccinated even though it takes 10 days for protection to reach peak levels. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin said it's not too late to get vaccinated even though it takes 10 days for protection to reach peak levels. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s health minister and its top doctor are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 before joining family and friends over the holidays.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, told a news conference at the legislature on Saturday that it isn’t too late to get a vaccine, although he conceded it takes 10 days before peak protection is achieved.

Click to play video: 'Influenza hits Manitoba family hard in harrowing experience'
Influenza hits Manitoba family hard in harrowing experience

Health, Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara told the news conference that Manitoba’s pediatric and adult intensive care units are seeing an increase in patients, and that getting vaccinated helps protect the health-care system.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Asagwara also said people who are sick should stay home.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Roussin said ICUs are at capacity and warned the peak of this year’s respiratory virus season is likely still to come.

Roussin and Asagwara both made an appeal for health-care staff to consider taking extra shifts, even though Asagwara acknowledged it’s a time when many want a rest and to spend time with their families.

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices