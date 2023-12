See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP in Simcoe are investigating a death at a home on Queen Street North that was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the investigation is being led by the OPP crime unit and that it is ongoing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They also said there is no threat to public safety.