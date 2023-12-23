Menu

Canada

Car drives through fence of Regina home

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 8:14 pm
Car drives through backyard of Regina neighbourhood
One neighbourhood in Regina awoke to the sound of a car crashing through their backyard.
For some residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood, Saturday morning started in a shocking fashion.

“It was like big, big sound,” said Sonia Edelman, one of many residents in the area who awoke to the sounds of a car crashing through a fence.

“I listened to the explosion and looked from my windows and I looked at my yard,” she said.

A vehicle is believed to have driven over off of Lewvan Drive, over a curb, through the fence and then through the backyards of several homes before fleeing the scene.

The incident left neighbours like Muhammad Aamir feeling unsafe.

“It’s like a sadness but also it feels unsafe because (there’s) no more fence against the road,” Aamir said.

Although none of the residents on the block saw the vehicle, a police report has been filed and a licence plate potentially belonging to the vehicle was found.

The incident is being investigated by Regina police.

Residents told Global News they were unaware of who would be paying for the damages.

