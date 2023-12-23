Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon organizations beef up preparations at warming centres

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon warming centres prepare for increase in demand'
Saskatoon warming centres prepare for increase in demand
WTACH: As warming centers in Saskatoon see an increase of visitors, organizations in the city are joining forces to help people weather the cold season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction is expanding operations to help out those with nowhere to go on winter nights, with some help from the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP).

According to executive director Kayla Demong, in 2022, Prairie Harm was getting between 60 and 80 people on an average night.

“We pushed through the winter, it was incredibly demanding to accommodate the amount of people that were needing space,” she said.

Demong said the model that was in use was unsustainable, but thanks to some funding from SHIP earlier this month, things have improved.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Per usual, Prairie Harm’s evening warming space closes at 10 p.m., but now, the Salvation Army’s overnight centre opens at a nearby St. Mary’s church.

For the centres, who are anticipating an increase in visitors this year, a change to the model is welcome news.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re learning very quickly that it was a good plan to have, because the number of people has grown immensely this year,” Demong said.

The overnight centre said they are seeing up to 100 people use the facility each night and are unsure about how much higher that number will climb.

Trending Now

“(It) remains to be seen, once the really cold weather and the winter snow-type weather comes, what kind of effect that has,” said Gordon Taylor, Salvation Army Crossroads Residential Services executive director.

The warming services offered will be in effect until the end of March.

Click to play video: 'More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction'
More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices