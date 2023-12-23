Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Regina Police investigating homicide on 6th Ave. North

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 12:53 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Regina police investigate homicide. File / Global News
Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide on the 3000 block of 6th Avenue North.

At approximately 10:33 p.m., on Friday, Dec 22, police were dispatched to a residence in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of an adult male, who was confirmed dead on the spot.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public at this time.

RPS is asking anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477).

