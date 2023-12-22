Menu

Crime

Police investigating alleged homicide at Ontario long-term care home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2023 2:05 pm
Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care facility after a 98-year-old person's death. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care facility after a 98-year-old person's death. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care home after a 98-year-old resident’s death.

Ontario Provincial Police in Iroquois Falls say they responded to a call for a death at a long-term care home on Wednesday night.

Police say they believe the person died after an interaction between two other tenants of the nursing home.

Investigators did not provide further details on the interaction.

They also did not provide further details on the victim’s identity.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to speak to police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

