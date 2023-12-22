Okanagan weather: Snow possible on mountain passes before weekend sunshine

Send this page to someone via email

Mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior could see possible snowfall on Friday.

Environment Canada is projecting a 60 per cent chance of showers for lower levels of the Okanagan throughout the day and into the evening. However, for higher levels, that could translate into possible flurries, as the snow level is projected to be around 1,000 metres in the afternoon.

Highway contractor YRB Nicola posted on social media that five to 10 cm of snow is expected for higher-elevation routes, and asked motorists to slow down and drive to road conditions.

⚠️Snowfall is forecasted this afternoon for #BCHwy5 and #Hwy97C. After a long break in weather, we are expecting 5-10cm for the higher elevation routes. Please slow down and drive to conditions when travelling this holiday season. #shiftintowinter @DriveBC ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9pNHMwpsP8 — YRB Nicola Ltd (@YRBNicola) December 22, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

At the summit of the Coquihalla Highway, which is 1,230 metres, the temperature was just above freezing, at 0.7 C, at 10 a.m., with webcams showing wet and foggy conditions.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the summit of the Okanagan Connector, which is 1,717 metres, the temperature was -3.4 C at 10 a.m., with webcams also showing wet and foggy conditions.

But whether it rains or snows, the current weather pattern won’t last long, as Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with highs hovering around the freezing mark and overnight lows falling to -5 C.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.