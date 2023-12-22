Menu

Okanagan weather: Snow possible on mountain passes before weekend sunshine

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 1:45 pm
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. DriveBC
Mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior could see possible snowfall on Friday.

Environment Canada is projecting a 60 per cent chance of showers for lower levels of the Okanagan throughout the day and into the evening. However, for higher levels, that could translate into possible flurries, as the snow level is projected to be around 1,000 metres in the afternoon.

Highway contractor YRB Nicola posted on social media that five to 10 cm of snow is expected for higher-elevation routes, and asked motorists to slow down and drive to road conditions.

At the summit of the Coquihalla Highway, which is 1,230 metres, the temperature was just above freezing, at 0.7 C, at 10 a.m., with webcams showing wet and foggy conditions.

At the summit of the Okanagan Connector, which is 1,717 metres, the temperature was -3.4 C at 10 a.m., with webcams also showing wet and foggy conditions.

But whether it rains or snows, the current weather pattern won’t last long, as Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with highs hovering around the freezing mark and overnight lows falling to -5 C.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

