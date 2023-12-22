Menu

Consumer

Wrong firepit fuels can lead to ‘flame jetting,’ Health Canada warns

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Celebrate the holidays safely with fire safety tips'
Celebrate the holidays safely with fire safety tips
WATCH ABOVE: Celebrate the holidays safely with fire safety tips – Dec 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After two people were severely burned, Health Canada is warning people not to use rubbing alcohol in tabletop firepits.

In a release Thursday, Canada’s national health body says people should not use the alcohol products, like isopropyl alcohol or ethanol (ethyl alcohol) that are usually sold to clean wounds, in the ornamental flame fixtures, also known as firepots – even if the instruction suggest it.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Using those fuels “is a dangerous practice that can lead to serious fire and burn risks,” the release states.

Health Canada says the danger comes from rubbing alcohol containers typically not having a flame arrestor, a device built into the opening of the container that looks like a screen.

Trending Now

Flame arrestors lower the chance of “flame jetting,” which is when “a fireball bursts from a container of fuel” after a flammable liquid is poured without an arrestor into a firepot.

Story continues below advertisement

“The resulting flame jet poses a serious fire and burn risk to the user and anyone nearby,” Health Canada said.

The agency is advising consumers to only use fuel containers with flame arrestors or to use non-refillable fuel gels.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

