Peterborough mayor urges collaboration with townships to attract business

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off the Ontario government announcing $10 million for infrastructure upgrades for the region, Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says the city wants to work collaboratively with Peterborough County to address long-term and regional solutions for employment.

“Going forward, we want to work in the spirit of partnership and collaboration for future growth that would be beneficial for the townships, county, city as well as the whole region,” said Leal in a statement.

The statement was issued shortly after Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced $10 million via the $400-million Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund to help spur economic growth and job creation for communities under 100,000 people. The funding will address critical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, wastewater projects.

Today, along with my municipal colleagues, I announced an investment of over 10 million dollars through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund. This funding will help pay for critical infrastructure projects.https://t.co/o9Qd067H2D@ptboCounty @CityPtbo @KingaSurmaMPP pic.twitter.com/z03AAffGc8 — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) December 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said the amount is up from the $9.2 million allocated for the region last year.

Of the $10 million, the city’s share is approximately 83 per cent at $8,293,028. Leal said the funding will support key road infrastructures.

Leal’s statement noted the city “did not request to resume negotiations” regarding boundary adjustments with neighbouring townships, which include Cavan-Monaghan, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Selwyn and Douro.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The city has long tried to work with the townships on land deals due to its own lack of available lands to entice businesses and manufactures to the city.

The city had submitted its official plan, however, in April the provincial government made more than five dozen of changes that impacted the city’s attempts to create employment lands.

2:23 Province to roll back modifications to Peterborough Official Plan

“As I’ve said before, we would be willing to consider extending municipal services to neighbouring townships through a mutually beneficial agreement if it were to result in serviced lands where manufacturers could locate,” Leal said.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says the collaboration between the city and townships is needed.

Peterborough County will receive just under $1 million ($996,071). Warden Bonnie Clark says the biggest project it hopes to complete is upgrades to the James A. Gifford Causeway connecting Bridenorth and Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Clark also acknowledged Leal’s statement, noting the county wants to work with the city by possibly expanding boundaries and opening up serviced land for businesses.

“We are certainly leading the way on that and look forward to working with the City of Peterborough,” she said. “We do want that relationship in order to attract businesses.’

Some of the county’s townships will receive the following funding:

Douro-Dummer $161,441

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen $180,124

North Kawartha $100,000

Selwyn $304,404

Municipality of Trent Lakes $119,868

Selwyn Mayor Sherry Senis says the funding is vital for small, rural communities like her township to address infrastructure needs amid growth challenges.

“In 2024, this funding will help support the township’s asset management efforts ensuring we continue to maintain our infrastructure for the future,” she said.

Douro-Dummer Mayor Heather Watson said the funding will support critical projects while Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead and North Kawartha Mayor Carolyn Amyotte said road work will be a key focus.

Story continues below advertisement

These funds will further ensure the roads in our municipality will be maintained and safe for all who live here or visit,” said Lambshead.

Added Amyotte: “This year’s funding will be put towards our road construction budget as we implement a five-year plan to surface treat our many gravel roads.”

I want to reinforce that in our response to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing about the Official Plan, we acknowledged the need to work with neighbouring municipalities to address a long-term and regional solution for employment. The emphasis was on working with neighbouring municipalities.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough