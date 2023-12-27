New Year’s Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holidays in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Regional administrative offices (Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, and airport administrative offices) will be closed on Jan. 1.

Grand River Transit will operate winter holiday service Dec. 25 to Jan. 7. The full schedule is available at grt.ca.

GRT Customer Service Centres will be closed on Jan. 1.

Regional warming centres at 150 Main St. in Cambridge and 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will remain open seven days a week (including holidays) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

There is no curbside waste collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Collection will shift one day forward so if you are regularly scheduled to get your waste picked up on Monday, it will occur on Tuesday. Tuesday becomes Wednesday and so on throughout the two-week period.

For two weeks after Christmas Day, the region will collect natural Christmas trees, which will be chipped into mulch.

Region of Waterloo Library branches operate during regular hours Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 and will be closed on Jan. 1.

All Beer Stores will again close on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Public health clinics, including by-appointment vaccine clinics, are closed on Jan. 1.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge

All arenas will be open until noon on New Year’s Day. They will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Cambridge Farmers Market will be closed on Dec. 30.

All libraries and the John Dolson Centre will be closed on New Year’s Day. They will be open until 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The W.G. Johnson Centre will be open until noon on Christmas Eve before being closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. It will close again on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

The Ted Wake Centre, which is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, will be closed on Jan. 1.

The centre for the arts, city hall, the David Durward Centre and the William E. Pautler Centre will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed until Jan. 2.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

McDougall Cottage is closed for the season.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener

City hall offices will be closed on Jan. 1. On other weekdays, customer service will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The skating rink in front of city hall will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Dec. 31 and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. The rink will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on other days, weather dependent. There are changerooms available in Carl Zehr Square from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

All community centres will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Downtown Community Centre will also be closed from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 for maintenance.

Kitchener Market will be open as per usual on Dec. 30.

All arenas will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All arenas across the city will close on New Year’s Eve with the exception of Activa Arena and the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, which will be open until 11 a.m.

All swimming pools will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lyle Hallman Pool will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 21 for maintenance.

Budd Park and the indoor sports facility will be closed as of Dec. 22 through the holidays, reopening on Jan. 3.

Public libraries will close Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

THEMUSEUM is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The Ken Seiling Museum/Doon Heritage Village is closed on Jan. 1.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed on Jan. 1.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo

Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Dec. 27. It will close again on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. and will reopen on Jan. 2.

The Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre will close at 11: 30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Dec. 27. It will also be closed Dec. 28 as well as Dec. 31 through New Year’s Day.

The Moses Springer Community Centre will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex will see the Swimplex close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve while the building itself will shut down at 3 p.m. It will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Waterloo City Hall and the service centre will close at noon on Dec. 23 and remain closed right through until Jan. 2.

The Clay and Glass Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed until Jan. 3.