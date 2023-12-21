Gobble gobble: Canada’s meat supply looking good for Christmas, sector says

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians cooking up turkey or other kinds of meat this holiday season can rest assured there will be plenty to feast on.

Bird flu cases this year have impacted poultry farms across Canada, but no shortage of turkey is expected in the country this Christmas, the sector says.

Turkey supply has increased by roughly 10 per cent this year compared with 2022, according to the Turkey Farmers of Canada, which represents more than 500 turkey farmers across the country,

“We have no concerns about shortages ahead of Christmas,” Phil Boyd, executive director of Turkey Farmers of Canada, said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“We are confident Canadians will have plenty of turkey options available leading to the holidays and be able to purchase a variety of affordable whole turkeys, turkey roasts and turkey products,” he said.

The turkey industry was one of the hardest hit by the avian flu in 2022, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and that disrupted holiday supply in the country last year.

As of Dec. 20, more than 10 million birds across Canada are estimated to have been impacted by the avian flu, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports.

Despite new avian flu cases being detected this year, Boyd said “turkey farmers have done an incredible job of maintaining their strict biosecurity measures on farm, reducing supply interruptions to the maximum extent possible.”

Supply chain snarls, including a labour shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted Canada’s meat industry, among other food sectors, over the past few years. Increasing costs have compounded the challenges.

Facing tough market conditions, hog production has taken a hit in Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan this year.

However, ham — another Christmas favourite — will be in sufficient supply for the holidays, according to the Canadian Pork Council.

“We’re confident we can help Santa and all those celebrating have all the ham, sausage and bacon they will need this year to celebrate the holidays properly,” Stephen Heckbert, executive director of the Canadian Pork Council, told Global News.

Those planning to roast chicken or beef this Christmas should not find it difficult to shop for them.

“We do not anticipate any supply issue,” said Jean-François Bérubé, senior communications officer at the Chicken Farmers of Canada.

Canada’s beef industry is also not expecting any difficulties meeting demand from retail, food service and export this holiday season.

“Holiday supplies are determined weeks in advance as customers place orders with packers,” said Ron Glaser, vice-president of corporate affairs of Canada Beef.

In November, domestic beef production dipped slightly by 5.3 per cent compared with the same time last year, but was still up by 11.8 per cent from the five-year average.

As for lamb, there is slightly less product making it to market compared with the previous holiday season.

However, the Canadian Sheep Federation said there is still an “ample supply of fresh Canadian lamb available.”

“We do not anticipate any supply shortages this season or in the year(s) to come,” Corlena Patterson, executive director of the Canadian Sheep Federation, told Global News in an emailed statement.

“This ensures that families across Canada can enjoy lamb as part of their festive meals without concern for shortages.”