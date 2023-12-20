‘Unqualified success’: Business Cares Food Drive wraps up

The 24th iteration of the London Business Cares Food Drive wrapped Wednesday morning, with organizers calling it an “unqualified success.”

627,000 pounds worth of food and cash donations were collected, all of which will go to the London Food Bank and the over 35 programs and organizations it supports.

The final total represents a 5.4-per cent increase over last year’s total, 595,000 pounds.

“(Londoners) have done an outstanding job, to have a five per cent increase over last year given the inflation rates,” said campaign chair Wayne Dunn.

“This amount of food…is going to make a difference with the record demand that they’ve had over the past year. It not only puts a dent in the inflation, but it takes care of some of that increased demand.”

The campaign, which launched Nov. 30, had no goal, with economic conditions the way they are. Dunn says that because of the economic struggles everyone is facing, the new motto was “only give if you can.”

“People just aren’t doing as well, it’s quite obvious there. But when we went into grocery store weekend, we were at 37 stores and had a record amount of food come out of that. That’s when we knew we were going to be in good shape because Londoners, those that could give, did.”

Dunn estimates that the food component of the drive will take the food bank to around the end of March next year. The money component, which is combined into the total, will be used to purchase perishable goods, like milk and eggs, as well as running various programs.

Another big push this year was for women’s health products, with hygiene products being collected in collaboration with Tampon Tuesday.

He says the record donations are a testament to what London is all about.

“Our community is filled with caring (people) that will help those that need a helping hand. Hopefully, we can solve some other problems as we go forward. But it’s a good day for London.”

While next year’s food drive is a way away, Dunn says that after some rest, he and the committee will start to plan.

“(The committee) deserves a lot of credit. They all deserve a break. We’ll be back again next year. And we do some business cares events throughout the year, but for the time being the food bank has a lot of organizing to do.”