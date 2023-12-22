It’s the holiday season, a time to gather with friends and family to relax and enjoy the best of the season.
And that means not everything will be open or running on a regular schedule.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Kingston over the holidays:
Grocery stores and shopping
Loblaws (Both locations)
- Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – Closed
- Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Closed
Metro (All locations)
- Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – Closed
- Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cataraqui Centre
- Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – Closed
- Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Closed
Costco
- Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – Closed
- Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Closed
Walmart
- Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – Closed
- Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 31 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Closed
Beer, wine and alcohol sales:
LCBOS
- Dec. 24, 2023 – LCBO stores close at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25, 2023 – LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business.
- Dec. 26, 2023 – Select LCBO stores are open. Please visit the LCBO store locator for more information.
- Dec. 31, 2023 – LCBO stores close at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2024 – LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business.
Beer Stores
- Dec. 24 – Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25 – All stores closed
- Dec. 26 – Location at 1090 Midland Ave. open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31 – Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Al stores closed
Wine Rack
Wine Rack locations in Kingston will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but are open on Boxing Day with reduced holiday hours. The Boxing Day hours are listed below:
- 1681 Bath Rd., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 277 Princess St. – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Wal-Mart, 1130 Midland Ave., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Loblaws, 1100 Princess St., 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
City Services
Garbage and recycling
- There is no collection on Dec. 25 and 26. Collection will occur two days after your regularly scheduled collection.
Kingston Area Recycling Centre
- The recycling depot and yard waste site will be closed Dec. 25 and 26. Real Christmas trees (ornaments and tinsel removed) can be dropped off for free at KARC, 196 Lappan’s Lane.
Kingston Transit
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: Regular weekday service.
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25: No service.
- Boxing Day, Dec. 26: Sunday service, except Route 18 which will operate on its regular weekday schedule.
- Queen’s University routes will not run during the holiday break.
- Route 20 service will be paused Dec. 21 – Jan. 8 and Route 17 service will be paused Dec. 22 – Jan. 8.
Kingston Access Bus services
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: Limited service and hours. Note: Monday dialysis has been moved to Sunday. Transportation will be scheduled for impacted passengers.
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25: No on-road service. Office closed.
- Boxing Day, Dec. 26: Limited on-road service, 6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Office open 8 – 11 a.m.
Municipal office/Facilities schedules
- Administrative offices, including housing and social services on Montreal Street: Closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
- Provincial Offences Court at 362 Montreal St. will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
- Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Customer service and administration offices will be closed beginning at noon on Dec. 22 and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. In the event of a utility emergency, such as a gas smell, power outage or a watermain break, call the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181 (or the electricity or natural gas utility provider for your area).
- Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches: Closed Dec. 24 – 27.
- Artillery Park Aquatic Centre: On Dec. 24 the front desk will close at 2 p.m. Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
- INVISTA Centre: Fitness Centre closed for renovations Dec. 20 – 22. On Dec. 24 the front desk will close at 2 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and 26.
- Kingston East Community Centre: Closed Dec. 24 – 26.
- Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library: Closed Dec. 24 – 26. The Rideau Heights Library Branch will be open for curbside pick-up on Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cataraqui Community Centre and Kingston Memorial Centre: Closed Dec. 24 – 26.
- Centre 70: Closed Dec. 22 – 26.
- PumpHouse Museum: Closed Dec. 22 – Jan. 2.
- Market Wing Cultural Space: Closed Dec. 18 – Jan. 2.
- Tett Centre: Closed Dec. 24 – Jan. 3.
