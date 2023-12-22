Send this page to someone via email

It’s the holiday season, a time to gather with friends and family to relax and enjoy the best of the season.

And that means not everything will be open or running on a regular schedule.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Kingston over the holidays:

Grocery stores and shopping

Loblaws (Both locations)

Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dec. 25 – Closed

– Closed Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dec. 31 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Jan. 1 – Closed

Metro (All locations)

Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dec. 25 – Closed

– Closed Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cataraqui Centre

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25 – Closed

– Closed Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 – Closed

Costco

Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25 – Closed

– Closed Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 – Closed

Walmart

Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25 – Closed

– Closed Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 1 – Closed

Beer, wine and alcohol sales:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

LCBOS

Dec. 24, 2023 – LCBO stores close at 6 p.m.

– LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. Dec. 25, 2023 – LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business.

– LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business. Dec. 26, 2023 – Select LCBO stores are open. Please visit the LCBO store locator for more information.

– Select LCBO stores are open. Please visit the LCBO store locator for more information. Dec. 31, 2023 – LCBO stores close at 6 p.m.

– LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024 – LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business.

Beer Stores

Dec. 24 – Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores 5 p.m.

– Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores 5 p.m. Dec. 25 – All stores closed

– All stores closed Dec. 26 – Location at 1090 Midland Ave. open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Location at 1090 Midland Ave. open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 – Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores at 5 p.m.

– Stores close at 6 p.m., select stores at 5 p.m. Jan. 1 – Al stores closed

Wine Rack

Wine Rack locations in Kingston will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but are open on Boxing Day with reduced holiday hours. The Boxing Day hours are listed below:

Story continues below advertisement

1681 Bath Rd., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

277 Princess St. – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wal-Mart, 1130 Midland Ave., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Loblaws, 1100 Princess St., 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City Services

Garbage and recycling

There is no collection on Dec. 25 and 26. Collection will occur two days after your regularly scheduled collection.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre

The recycling depot and yard waste site will be closed Dec. 25 and 26. Real Christmas trees (ornaments and tinsel removed) can be dropped off for free at KARC, 196 Lappan’s Lane.

Kingston Transit

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: Regular weekday service.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: No service.

Boxing Day, Dec. 26: Sunday service, except Route 18 which will operate on its regular weekday schedule.

Queen’s University routes will not run during the holiday break.

Route 20 service will be paused Dec. 21 – Jan. 8 and Route 17 service will be paused Dec. 22 – Jan. 8.

Kingston Access Bus services

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: Limited service and hours. Note: Monday dialysis has been moved to Sunday. Transportation will be scheduled for impacted passengers.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: No on-road service. Office closed.

Boxing Day, Dec. 26: Limited on-road service, 6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Office open 8 – 11 a.m.

Municipal office/Facilities schedules