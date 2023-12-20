Thompson, Man. RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing woman

Thompson, Man., RCMP are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen about a week ago.
On Tuesday evening, Mounties said they were told 32-year-old Renita Brigette Richard of Thompson had last been seen on Dec. 13, and that her family is concerned for her well-being.
Officers said Richard is five-feet-seven-inches tall with long black hair, possibly in a ponytail, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a puffy winter jacket and black leggings.
Those with information about where she is are asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to make a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Comments