Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thompson, Man. RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing woman

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 4:35 pm
32-year-old Renita Brigette Richard of Thompson.
32-year-old Renita Brigette Richard of Thompson. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thompson, Man., RCMP are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen about a week ago.

On Tuesday evening, Mounties said they were told 32-year-old Renita Brigette Richard of Thompson had last been seen on Dec. 13, and that her family is concerned for her well-being.

Officers said Richard is five-feet-seven-inches tall with long black hair, possibly in a ponytail, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a puffy winter jacket and black leggings.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Those with information about where she is are asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to make a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: '15 years gone: Family of missing woman Jennifer Catcheway still searching for their loved one'
15 years gone: Family of missing woman Jennifer Catcheway still searching for their loved one
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices