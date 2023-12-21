Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Slight cool-down, sunshine in Christmas forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 2:30 pm
Sunny breaks are possible as temperatures pop above zero for Christmas. View image in full screen
Sunny breaks are possible as temperatures pop above zero for Christmas. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see temperatures reaching mid-single digits under cloudy skies, with some showers sliding through the region.

Winter officially begins Thursday night, at 7:27 p.m. PST, with Friday — the first full day of winter —  featuring a chance of showers and temperatures topping out around 5 C.

The Christmas weekend will start on a sunny note before clouds roll back in for Christmas Eve, though Sunday could also see some late-day clearing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Christmas Day on Monday is shaping up to see clear skies and some sun, with daytime highs peaking around 2 C.

Boxing Day on Tuesday will likely see a slightly warmer afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies, with highs around 4 C.

Looking ahead, the short workweek will see temperatures popping back into the mid-single digits, along with lingering clouds.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices