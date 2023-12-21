Okanagan weather: Slight cool-down, sunshine in Christmas forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see temperatures reaching mid-single digits under cloudy skies, with some showers sliding through the region.

Winter officially begins Thursday night, at 7:27 p.m. PST, with Friday — the first full day of winter — featuring a chance of showers and temperatures topping out around 5 C.

The Christmas weekend will start on a sunny note before clouds roll back in for Christmas Eve, though Sunday could also see some late-day clearing.

Christmas Day on Monday is shaping up to see clear skies and some sun, with daytime highs peaking around 2 C.

Boxing Day on Tuesday will likely see a slightly warmer afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies, with highs around 4 C.

Looking ahead, the short workweek will see temperatures popping back into the mid-single digits, along with lingering clouds.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

