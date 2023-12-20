Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick PC Party picks Christian conservative candidate for next election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislature'
New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislature
The Higgs government survived a confidence vote Friday, with all six of the former rebels falling in line to support the government. But despite that public show of confidence, Blaine Higgs still refuses to rule out an election for New Brunswick. Silas Brown reports. – Oct 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An activist and Christian TV host has been acclaimed as the candidate for New Brunswick’s governing Progressive Conservatives in the riding next to the premier’s.

Premier Blaine Higgs attended the standing-room only nomination meeting for Faytene Grassesch in Nauwigewauk, N.B., on Tuesday.

Grasseschi, who has positioned herself as a champion of parents’ rights, told the crowd she was motivated to run after Higgs “stuck his neck out” with changes to the province’s policy on gender identity in schools.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One of the main thrusts of Policy 713 is that students under 16 who identify as trans and nonbinary won’t be able to officially change the names or pronouns they use in school without parental consent.

Grasseschi, who will run in the riding of Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins currently held by a Tory who is stepping aside, said she has Higgs’s back and is on his “team.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Party member Dwight Bond praised her professional talents and her values, as well as her belief “in the basic fundamentals of God and nature.”

The next provincial election is scheduled to be held on Oct. 21, 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices