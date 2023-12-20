Kingston arena to officially become Slush Puppie Place

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official: Kingston’s downtown area will soon have a new name.

Kingston city councillors approved Slush Puppie Canada’s bid for the arena’s naming rights in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

That means staring in the new year what is now Leon’s Centre will be instead be known as Slush Puppie Place.

The city and the Kingston Frontenacs announced the frozen drink maker had outbid the competition to name the arena earlier this month.

“The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to work alongside the Slush Puppie team as the new naming rights partner at our home arena,” Frontenacs general manager of business operations Nicole Kemp said in a release at the time.

“We believe that Slush Puppie will be a great partner for many years to come.”

The city has said Slush Puppie’s winning bid will see the company pay $135,000 per year over 15 years.

The new name will be in place by early 2024, the city has said.

Slush Puppie Canada already has naming rights for an arena in Gatineau, Que., where the company also operates a bottling plant.

Kingston’s downtown arena opened in 2008 and is the home of the Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

It has a seating capacity of 5,000 for sporting events and 6,700 for concerts.