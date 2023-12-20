Menu

Headline link
Economy

Nova Scotia to increase wages, provide benefits and pension for child-care workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia early childhood educators to get wage increase'
Nova Scotia early childhood educators to get wage increase
WATCH: Early childhood educators are getting a long-awaited raise. The province has announced a new wage scale for ECEs. Increased pay was promised when the province signed onto the Canada-wide early learning and child-care agreement back in July 2021. Alicia Draus has the story – Oct 11, 2022
Nova Scotia’s government is raising the wages of child-care workers in licensed centres and committing to provide them with pensions and benefits.

Becky Druhan, minister of early childhood development, said today that people working in provincially licensed and funded child-care centres will receive hourly wage increases ranging from about $3.14 to $4.24.

As well, she says all employees will be included in a comprehensive group benefits and pension plan as the raises are phased in next year.

The wage increases apply for early childhood educators, as well as directors and assistant directors.

Based on education and experience, hourly wages range from $22.91 to $28.78 for level 1, 2 and 3 early childhood educators, and up to $34.54 for those in leadership roles.

The Progressive Conservative government estimates the cost will be $111 million beginning in 2024, with the province funding $75.7 million and $35.3 million provided through an agreement with the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

