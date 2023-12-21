What’s open, closed on Christmas, New Year’s in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is upon us, and with many gathering to spend time with family and friends, expect closures and reduced hours between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

If you’re hoping to knock off some errands or just get out to do something during the break, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed between Monday, Dec.25, and Monday, Jan. 1. Normal hours resume Jan. 2.

ATS DARTS: DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1. All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for Dec. 25, 26 and Jan.1. For more information check out the Hamilton.ca website.

Animal services: Closed on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed Dec. 24 at noon to Jan. 2 inclusively.

GO Transit: Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 the service will operate on Saturday schedules. GO will offer free New Year’s Eve service, courtesy of Forty Creek Whisky and Metrolinx, with both train and bus services free to all New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. Several extra late evening trips into Union Station will also be added to help customers travelling to downtown Toronto. See metrolinx.com for more.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection Monday, Dec.25, and Monday, Jan. 1. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan 1. Real Christmas tree collection is the first and second weeks of January from Jan. 2 through 12.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Mondays and on Tues. Dec. 26.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market: Closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31 as well as Jan. 1 and 2.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31 as well as Jan. 1. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a regular Saturday/Sunday/holiday service schedule on Dec.25, 26 and Monday, Jan. 1. See the city’s website for specifics. On New Year’s Eve, HSR Service is free after 6 p.m. and will be operating at a Sunday level of service.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will close Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m. and reopen Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Ontario Works: The program, including Special Supports, will be closed Dec. 25 and reopen Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Parking and Enforcement: Officers are on the road Dec. 27 to 29, and on Dec. 31 with no overnight enforcement. Otherwise, there will be no enforcement from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.

Recreation centres: Most closed on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1. Norman Pinky Lewis, Westmount and Valley Park Recreation open as day and evening warming locations Dec. 25, 26 and Jan 1.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 1. Reopening 10 a.m. Jan. 2.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed between Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, re-opening on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry closed between Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, re-opening on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The outlet will be open to appointments Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times will vary between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1. Outdoor skating at Spencer Smith Park will be closed on Christmas Day. Schedules can be seen at burlington.ca.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, as well as Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Counter services will be open between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate regularly until 8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 24. Christmas Day will be a regular Sunday schedule with the same set for Tuesday, Dec. 26. Service will operate on a Sunday schedule for Jan. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Arenas: Bill Burgoyne Arena and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 until 1 p.m. and be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Farmers Market: The last market day of the year will be Thursday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: The aquatics centre will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 until 1 p.m. and be closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Museum, Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

Community Centres: Russell Avenue Community Centre will be open until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and be closed on Dec. 25, 26, 27 and Jan. 1. Port Weller Community Centre will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1.

Niagara Regional Transit: Bus service ends early on Dec. 24 with the last regular buses leaving at 6 p.m. in St. Catharines and Welland and at 8:30 p.m. in Niagara Falls. WEGO in Niagara Falls will run until 11 p.m. on Xmas Eve. No service will be offered Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, except WEGO in Niagara Falls from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Transit will run under a modified holiday schedule on Dec. 26. Schedules can be seen at NRT’s website

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on Dec. 25 and 26 or Jan. 1. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1. There are some exceptions in Niagara Falls, including:

Sobeys on Portage Road: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open Dec. 26 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland on Dock Street: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open Dec. 26 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, but not all. Christmas and New Year’s Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed Christmas Day with most closed New Year’s Day. Exceptions for New Year’s Day include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Jan. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open New Year’s Day, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed Christmas Day and most New Year’s Day with the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive the exception, it’s open on New Year’s between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with select stores open on Dec. 26 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early closures at all locations will happen on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

LCBO: All stores will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with select stores open on Dec. 26. Early closures at all locations will happen on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Some Niagara Falls attractions are closed during the winter months including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Wildplay Whirlpool Adventure Course, Niagara City Cruises and the White Water Walk.

Some, like the Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Power Station, will be open between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be closed on Christmas Day but open on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be closed on Christmas day with some either closed or with adjusted hours between Dec. 25 and the new year.