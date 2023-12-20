Menu

Canada

Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program runs Wednesday morning in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 20, 2023 7:49 am
Guelph Salvation Army spokesman Peter Van Dunien says over 1,000 cars will be entering and leaving the property on Gordon Street during their Christmas Hamper Distribution program. View image in full screen
Guelph Salvation Army spokesman Peter Van Dunien says over 1,000 cars will be entering and leaving the property on Gordon Street during their Christmas Hamper Distribution program. Global News
Drivers in Guelph may want to leave their homes earlier Wednesday or take another route to reach their destinations.

This is due to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program distribution, which gets underway Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

And although there’ll be a cop directing traffic on Gordon Street, Peter Van Dunien of the Salvation Army said there’ll be heavy traffic in that area.

Van Dunien told CJOY News that more than 1,000 cars are expected to go in and out of the property within a four-hour window.

Trending Now

That means there’ll be heavy traffic on Gordon, from Edinburgh and past Arkell Road.

The program goes until noon.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

