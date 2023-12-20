Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program runs Wednesday morning in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in Guelph may want to leave their homes earlier Wednesday or take another route to reach their destinations.

This is due to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program distribution, which gets underway Wednesday at 8 a.m.

And although there’ll be a cop directing traffic on Gordon Street, Peter Van Dunien of the Salvation Army said there’ll be heavy traffic in that area.

Van Dunien told CJOY News that more than 1,000 cars are expected to go in and out of the property within a four-hour window.

That means there’ll be heavy traffic on Gordon, from Edinburgh and past Arkell Road.

The program goes until noon.